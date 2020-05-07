Somerset County’s sheriff and district attorney both joined the chorus of area Republicans calling for Gov. Tom Wolf to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Somerset County, which remains among more than 40 statewide still under the strictest guidelines.
Based on the county’s number of cases, District Attorney Jeff Thomas and Brad Cramer said the county should not remain stuck alongside counties with higher numbers and dense population areas – and while residents should continue following safety guidelines, “sensible” reopenings are called for.
“Restrictions on Somerset County and its businesses should be eased sooner than later,” Cramer said in a joint release to media.
Saying he’s the son of a small business owner, Thomas said he emphasized with “the hardships that the citizens of our county have endured.”
“Based on all of the information available, it appears (the shutdown) was successful. Therefore, now is the time to begin to open up businesses and start getting people back to work,” he said.
