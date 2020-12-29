More than 30 of Somerset County’s nonprofits – first responders, libraries and support providers, among them – received a share of $490,000 in support from the county Tuesday.
The list included groups that have been busy supporting people in need during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic – including the Next Step Center shelter, The Children’s Aid Home Programs and Somerset County’s food pantries, which each received $50,000 or more in reimbursements for their virus-related expenses, the commissioners board and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced.
“These are organizations that truly (direct) their dollars to where they are needed the most,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. “We hope these grants will help the organizations who have been impacted by the crisis and support them in the important role they play for those who live in Somerset County.”
Reimbursement grants were determined based on each qualified applicant’s direct COVID-19 expenses – in many cases to serve or care for people impacted by the virus, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
The list included Berlin Area Ambulance, Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, Conemaugh Township Emergency Medical Services and Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company, all of which received more than $32,000 each.
Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic and The Learning Lamp both received $10,000 in reimbursements, while Somerset County Mobile Food Bank was awarded $18,279.
The county obtained the funding through CARES Act relief, turning to the Community Foundation to handle the application process for the $490,000 reimbursement program.
Applicants were able to apply for reimbursements based on specific COVID-19 related expenses incurred this year – including operational costs, increased sanitation costs, or expenses driven by increased support needs involving low-income families, the group said.
“Sometimes nonprofits are seen as charities,” Community Foundation President Mike Kane said. “We need to think of them as assets. And these funds allow these assets to realize their potential.”
“If nonprofits are strong in your community, your community is strong,” added Lladel Lichty, who serves as the foundation’s endowments director for Somerset County.
Several schools also received reimbursement support, including Johnstown Christian School and Laurel Trinity Preschool, while libraries and cultural centers – Arcadia Performing Arts in Windber, Mountain Playhouse in Jenners-
town and Laurel Arts in Somerset all received $10,000.
Somerset Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes noted that for much of the year, many groups haven’t been able to welcome crowds or turn to their traditional fundraising efforts.
“They are all impacted,” she said during Tuesday’s meeting. “And some of them employ many people. This is a sector that is important to our economy.”
Lichty said the nonprofits should expect to see checks soon “so they can hopefully all move forward in 2021.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.