Even with only two Somerset County coronavirus cases confirmed, Windber-area businessman Joel Weaver said he was not surprised Tuesday when the county was placed under stay-at-home orders.
“I would hope the logic is that the quicker we listen, the quicker we get over it,” Weaver said from Grandma's Produce, 30 Lucinda Lane.
Somerset was among eight counties where stay-at-home orders were added Tuesday, as the state coronavirus count approached 5,000 patients.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 756 new cases Tuesday, pushing the state total to 4,843 positive tests.
A total of 63 Pennsylvanians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, including 14 deaths announced Tuesday.
Locally, Cambria and Somerset counties remained unchanged with two confirmed patients in each.
Another six new patients brought Westmoreland County's total to 61 and Indiana County added four patients for a total of six.
Blair County's case count was adjusted downward on Tuesday. Monday's count listed six total cases, but Tuesday's was revised to four.
"Cases are identified by the county of residence," health department spokesman Nate Wardle said. "If an individual is tested in Blair County, the physician may put their own address or the address where the specimen was collected as the address of record for the specimen to be sent to the lab."
Although he did not specify where the Blair cases my have been reassigned, Bedford County had its first two cases on Tuesday's update. UPMC Bedford and UPMC Altoona share a number of services.
'Mitigate the spread'
Unlike previously announced stay-at-home counties, the latest seven released Tuesday included several with low numbers of positive coronavirus cases – and one county that has reported no coronavirus.
The newest counties added to the listed and their number of confirmed COVID-19 are Cameron, 1; Crawford, 4; Forest, 0; Franklin, 19; Lawrence, 13; Lebanon, 28; and Somerset, 2.
The Somerset County commissioners requested to be included in the order, commissioners' Chairman Gerald Walker said.
"We are just trying to stay proactive to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus," Walker said in a telephone interview.
The commissioners put out a press release confirming the decision.
"Counties were contacted by the governor's office to see if they wished to be added to the order,” Walker said in the press release. “After consultation with my fellow commissioners, we felt it was prudent to take that action."
Noting that Somerset has a busy Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange and borders areas with growing COVID-19 numbers, Walker said the stay-at-home order will protect residents.
“If any action can further protect our families and workers and provide life-sustaining services, especially those in health care and emergency services, we are going to take that action,” he said.
'Promotes social distancing'
Somerset County's three hospitals supported the orders, but said they were not consulted prior to the decision.
"Conemaugh was informed about the decision by the commissioners during a call," Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center's parent, Conemaugh Health System, said in a statement. "We support decisions made at a community, county, state or federal level aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19."
Tom Kurtz, president of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, added: "We work closely with the county commissioners and support their decision-making process during this difficult time."
"It is a positive step as it promotes social distancing," the UPMC Somerset statement said.
Cambria County could be among the next under stay-at-home orders, commissioners' Chairman Tom Chernisky said.
"We are monitoring the situation with Governor Wolf's office and the commissioners will be making the decision soon," he said.
There are now 33 counties under the order.
Windber businessman Pino Gallina was not surprised by the restrictions, but expects the community will be able to support his restaurant, Mimo's Pizza Company and Italian Restaurant.
Exceptions to the order include "life-sustaining business activities," which include restaurants with takeout and delivery service.
Since switching to take-out and delivery two weeks ago, Gallina said the shop has been holding its own.
“We expected it here, eventually,” he said on Tuesday. “But business has been pretty good. We've had a lot of support. Windber has been wonderful.”
