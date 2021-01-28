Somerset and Indiana counties each added two COVID-19 deaths to their totals Thursday while Westmoreland County added seven.
They were among 198 reported statewide Thursday by the Department of Health – the highest single-day total since December at a time Pennsylvania has seen a significant overall decline in fatalities.
Across the region, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties were the only counties to report multiple deaths.
Cambria County, which added 28 positives and one death, now has 10,664 and 361 deaths since the pandemic's arrival.
Bedford County now has 3,587 cases and 120 deaths after adding one more fatality Thursday, while Blair County is now at 9,817 cases and 241 deaths.
Blair also added one death, the state reported.
Clearfield County is now at 95 deaths and 5,485 cases, after adding 47 more cases and one death.
Somerset's total number of positive cases grew by 34 cases Thursday.
Pennsylvania added 6,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 824,405.
The state now has 21,303 COVID-19-related deaths.
