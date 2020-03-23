Somerset County’s temporary phone-in office operations will apparently extend to commissioners meetings, too, while coronavirus concerns linger.
Somerset County Commissioners announced Monday that meetings will be open to visitors and the media only through teleconference.
Beginning Tuesday, anyone interested in participating or listening in to the meetings can call 1-408-418-9388 to join a conference call during the meeting, county officials said.
The access code is: 792-914-124.
County commissioners meet every other week at 10:30 a.m.
Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said meeting agendas will be posted during the day of the meeting on the county’s website www.co.somerset.pa.us/department.asp?deptnum=46.
Somerset County issued a disaster declaration Thursday to enable the county officials to react quickly to developing coronavirus concerns. Since Friday, county building doors have been closed to the public, but staff continue to operate inside, handling calls from the public and other business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.