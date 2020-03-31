Somerset County is among the latest additions to counties with stay-at-home orders from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Unlike previously announced counties, the latest seven includes several with low numbers of positive coronavirus cases and one county that has reported no coronavirus.
The newest counties listed with the number of residents with confirmed COVID-19 are: Cameron, 1; Crawford, 4; Forest, 0; Franklin, 19; Lawrence, 13; Lebanon, 28; and Somerset, 2.
Somerset County commissioners requested to be included in the order, commissioners' Chairman Gerald Walker said.
"We are just trying to stay proactive to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus," Walker said in a telephone interview.
Walker acknowledged that Somerset has not seen a significant number of confirmed infections.
"We hope it stays that way, but I think we know different," he said.
