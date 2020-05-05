SOMERSET – Somerset County is furloughing the managers of its idled senior centers, which have been closed since COVID-19 restrictions were instituted in March.
In all, six part-time directors through the county's Area Agency on Aging were furloughed Tuesday – representing the first coronavirus-related job cuts the county has made, commissioners said.
But the cuts are viewed as temporary, President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
The hope is that the county will be able to bring all six back, he added.
Somerset County operates senior centers in Central City, Boswell, Conemaugh Township, Confluence, Meyersdale, Somerset and Windber. Over the past year, six people have managed the seven centers, the county's website shows.
With the coronavirus timetable still uncertain, no call-back dates are set, Walker said.
Yellow phase outlook
Somerset's commissioners wrote a letter to the Wolf administration this week urging the governor's office to reconsider looking at their county-level coronavirus caseload on its own merits, rather than as part of the southwest region.
And the commissioners said Wolf's staff indicated a fresh look is being taken at Somerset County's statistics to see if less restrictive mandates might be permissible.
"We've been told that the governors office will be considering the county's request, information and numbers to decide whether we'll be removed (from the most restrictive red phase)," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
Board members said they hope to know more by Friday – and while the response wouldn't trigger any May 8 openings, it could allow them to follow suit within the week that follows.
Tax penalties waived
Already given state approval to do so last month, Somerset's commissioners took the formal step Tuesday of waiving interest penalties attached to property tax bills for 2020.
The move extends the full "face amount" period to the tax deadline – Dec. 31.
"With concerns about the local economy, we're trying to provide any tax relief we can for our constituents," Tokar-Ickes said. "We know many are ... on unemployment until the economy rebounds."
The board encouraged those who have the means to pay their taxes earlier to do so, noting the county relies on the revenue source to continue operating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.