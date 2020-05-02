Somerset County reported its first death of a COVID-19 patient, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday.
Somerset County added three new cases – making the total 29, with 621 negatives – and its first coronavirus death.
There are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 48,305.
Cambria County added one new case, bringing the total to 32, with 1,299 negatives. One person has died in Cambria.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have COVID-19 cases. The department also reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418.
Bedford County reported no new cases. Bedford has 24 cases,214 negatives and one death.
Blair County reported no new cases. It has 23 cases with 1,035 negatives and no deaths.
Indiana County reported no new cases of COVID-19. Indiana has 63 cases and 755 negatives. Four people have died from the virus.
