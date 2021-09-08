Several districts in Somerset County – including Conemaugh Township Area, North Star and Windber Area – are offering mask exemptions form for parents to fill out without a doctor's involvement.
"In the opinion of our solicitor, the order, which is the mandate, does not require documentation from a physician," Conemaugh Township Superintendent Thomas "T.J." Kakabar said. "If the order is changed to require that type of documentation, we will need to change our consent form."
Rockwood Area, Somerset Area, Meyersdale Area, Berlin-Brothersvalley and Shanksville-Stoncreek are doing the same, according to a review of the districts' websites.
Typically, these documents just require parents to provide a student's name and date of birth while others ask they pick a reason the student qualifies for the exemption, such as if a mask could impact a medical condition.
The forms also have a statement at the bottom that alerts the parents to the possibility that an exemption may increase a child's risk of exposure or possible contraction of COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health's face covering mandate for all K-12 schools went into effect Tuesday and sparked protests across the state organized by those who oppose the requirement.
Alison Beam, acting state secretary of health, had said during a press conference last week that the mandate is needed to help mitigate the rapidly spreading delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
However, her order provides exceptions under Section 3, A-H, but also notes that all alternatives to a face covering, including a face shield, should be exhausted prior to exemption.
These are allowed if a face covering would create an unsafe condition to operate equipment or execute a task; cause a medical condition or exacerbate an existing one; when it's needed to identify an individual; when working alone and isolated; if trying to communicate with someone that is hearing impaired or has another disability that the mouth needs to be seen; if the person is under the age of 2; or if the individual is eating, drinking, playing an instrument, or involved in a physical activity.
At this time, Northern Cambria is the only district in Cambria County to offer an exemption form without a physician's input.
"The order and the corresponding FAQ (frequently asked questions section) states that districts should follow the eligibility criteria for section 504 plans," Central Cambria Superintendent Jason Moore said. "Therefore, exemptions would be determined on a case by case basis with sufficient medical documentation, along with an accommodation."
Administrators at Blacklick Valley, Richland, Cambria Heights, Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale share the Central Cambria leader's position.
Moore said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has made it clear that "there are potential liability issues and revocation of professional certificates as consequences for not following the order with fidelity."
Louis Lepley, North Star superintendent, said administrators and board members consulted "the language used in the mandate and guidance from our school solicitor and feedback from our community" to determine if an exemption form was needed.
"We came to conclusion that if parents felt that their child met that part of the mandate, we would allow them to fill out that form," he said.
At this time, Lepley reports that a majority of North Star students are still following the mask order and there have been three cases of COVID-19 in the district.
Lepley said school districts want to do what's right for students to keep them in the classroom and noted that everyone is facing "difficult times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.