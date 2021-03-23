SOMERSET – Plans are in place to vaccinate as many as several thousand Somerset County residents over the next week through three separate mass delivery sites, the county commissioners said.
And efforts are also in the works to deliver the vaccine to the fraction of the population who cannot get to those clinics – "homebound" residents mostly in their retirement years who aren't healthy enough to leave home.
Vaccine sites
For those already registered for vaccinations through area providers but still waiting on a date, the three clinics set to debut as soon as Thursday will enable the county to whittle down that list, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-ickes said.
One mass site in Meyersdale is already booked full with hundreds of vaccination-seekers, she said.
But two more – one at Somerset Area High School's field house and another at the Somerset County Education Center – will have the capacity to deliver between 900 and 1,200 doses each, Commissioner Colleen Dawson added.
The Somerset fieldhouse will offer vaccines Thursday for people meeting "Phase 1a" requirements who register through Mainlinepharmacy.com, the board said.
Another clinic will be offered Tuesday, March 30 through a separate partnership with Mainline Pharmacy and the Clarion University Bachelor of Science Nursing Program at the Somerset education center.
"Appointments are still available," Tokar-Ickes said.
To qualify, residents must be 65 or older, or at least 16 years old with qualifying "high-risk" conditions – such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, obesity or heart conditions, according to the Department of Health.
Pennsylvanians working in certain "essential" job fields also qualify.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment can register through the Mainline website and select the clinic location of their choice, Dawson said.
Somerset's commissioners credited the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force for working with Mainline and other local partners to organize the sites.
The timing is crucial because state Department of Health officials are asking all phase 1a-eligible residents to schedule vaccinations by the end of March so that the roll-out can be expanded to phase 1b-eligible people.
Tokar-Ickes noted there's still a high demand for vaccinations by the initial phase of eligible residents, so it's important that larger-scale vaccination dates are being planned – and that they continue.
"We're trying to work through that now," she said.
'Homebound' help
Dawson said developing a plan to vaccinate the county's hardest-to-help residents has been in the works since county officials first began planning for vaccine distributions last year.
Efforts to pull that off remain underway.
But the county Area Agency on Aging is already narrowing down the list of residents who'd benefit from it, the board said.
Staff with the department made 1,000 calls in recent weeks to meal-recipients and other Area Agency on Aging service recipients to see who wanted vaccinated and then coordinated with UPMC to vaccinate 300 people at a hospital site.
Through a deal with Somerset County, Tableland Services is offering transportation at no cost to residents who need rides to sites.
And for those who aren't capable of safely being transported, the county is working with the authorized vaccine providers who have delivery vehicles equipped to transport the temperature-sensitive drugs, Tokar-Ickes said.
County partners are working out the logistics, including scheduling so that deliveries can focus on serving people living in the same area, rather than attempting runs from one corner of the county to another.
Anyone homebound – or caring for someone in that situation – is asked to call the commissioners office at 814 445-1400 for more information.
"We want to make (the vaccine) available to anyone who wants to receive it," Tokar-Ickes said.
Commented
