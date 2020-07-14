Three new COVID-19 cases in Somerset County are among 929 new cases statewide in Tuesday's update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The update comes after 328 new cases were reported Monday, but Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine warned reporting delays kept the case count low and she expected a “data jump.”
The Allegheny County Health Department reports the county's one-day record of 331 new cases Tuesday were actually compiled from testing from Wednesday through Monday.
Philadelphia County had no new cases in Monday's report, but added 141 positive COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's report.
In addition to the Somerset cases, Tuesday's report includes two new cases each in Blair and Clearfield counties, one in Bedford County, 11 in Fayette County, 13 in Indiana County and 20 in Westmoreland County.
Cambria County had no additional cases in the report.
Twenty additional deaths were reported, bringing statewide totals to 96,671 cases and 6,931 deaths associated with COVID-19. No deaths were added in local counties.
