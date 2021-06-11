Only 24 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the region of Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, according to numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday.
The lone death occurred in Somerset, bringing the total to 216, while Cambria and Bedford remained at 435 and 140, respectively.
Twelve new cases in Cambria brought the total to 14,741. Somerset added seven to reach 8,032. Bedford’s total increased by five to 4,694.
Statewide numbers also continued on a downward trajectory, which coincides with the increase of vaccinations administered.
Pennsylvania added 380 new cases, a fraction of the 12,788 reported on the peak day of Dec. 10. There have now been 1,207,875 positive tests and 27,457 deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic started.
More than 11.1 million vaccination shots have been administered in the state with at least 60% of the entire population having received a first dose.
Almost 60,000 Cambria County residents are either fully or partially vaccinated.
