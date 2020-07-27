Somerset County had six new COVID-19 cases Monday among 839 added Monday across the Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria County added two new cases and Indiana County added five in Monday's report, which brought the state total to 108,264 cases since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March.
The health department reported four additional deaths Monday, bringing the state total to 7,122 deaths associated with COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported for any local county.
It is estimated that 65% of those with COVID-19 have recovered, or just over 70,000 patients.
Check back for updates.
