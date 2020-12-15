WINDBER – Toni Schaffron said she almost lost her flooring business earlier this year as the growing fear over the COVID-19 pandemic brought orders to a halt this spring.
Despite a rebound over the summer, the pandemic’s surge locally has given her growing concern again – not just for her Carol’s Carpet World business in Windber, but her employees, too.
“It’s difficult, because when times get tough, people don’t have to buy flooring,” she said. “But the people who work here depend on it.”
More than 100 small businesses struggling through the pandemic – Schaffron’s included – got a helping hand Tuesday from Somerset County’s commissioners.
Through the county’s CARES Act funding, the board voted 3-0 to divvy up more than $1.2 million in small business grants to 115 local businesses, restaurants and shops.
“Many local businesses have been hurting since the start of the pandemic and we still have several months to go,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. “Hopefully these grants will offset some of their financial losses and help sustain operations as they head into 2021.”
Grants range from $1,000 to $25,000, with 36 of them receiving the highest total – among them Carol’s Carpet World, Mimo’s Pizza and Windber Hotel.
Across Somerset’s northern tier, Hilltop Office Supply and Edenscape Studios Landscaping, both of Windber, The Crow’s Nest in Conemaugh Township and The Alley Sports Bar in Central City also received $25,000 grants, while Petrunak Auto Sales of Windber and The Fat Squirrel Restaurant in Jennerstown received $10,000 in support.
In all, 76 of 115 received at least $5,000.
The board said 275 Somerset County businesses applied for support through The Progress Fund, the Greensburg-based group selected to oversee the process.
Small businesses based in Somerset with 25 or fewer employees and revenues under $1 million annually were eligible to apply.
All that showed they suffered a “business interruption loss” between March 1 and July 31 – compared to the year prior – received support, the commissioners said.
“Small businesses are the heart of Somerset County,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said, noting that’s why it was so important to designate more than $1 million in CARES Act money to support them.
Schaffron said the county’s grant will be “tremendous” for her business.
“It’s going to allow me to maintain my business,” she said. “I should be able to survive now.”
But for many – particularly those in the restaurant, food service and hospitality industries – the county’s support might be like putting “a Band-Aid on a bleeding wound,” fellow Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
It isn’t enough to cover the losses sustained this year, nor those that they’ll likely see in the months ahead due to the latest shutdown, she added.
That’s a reason it is crucial that the state and federal lawmakers do whatever it takes to bring another round of support to local businesses, Tokar-Ickes said.
The board noted that county residents can make a difference, too – one take-out or pick-up order at a time.
“Shop local and eat local,” Tokar-Ickes said. “As much as you can.”
County budget
As advertised, Somerset County also approved a nearly $55.6 million budget Tuesday that keeps taxes as is in 2021.
The spending plan was on display for 20 days prior to Tuesday’s 3-0 vote.
Board members introduced the plan in November and made only minor changes to the final budget, aside from trimming $20,000 in minor expenses, the board said.
As approved, taxes remain at 13.36 mills, with 11.22 of that total dedicated to the general fund.
Prosecutor hired
A former Cambria County prosecutor who also spent four years serving as Cambria County’s solicitor has been hired to fill a vacant part-time post with the Somerset District Attorney’s Office.
Ebensburg attorney Thomas Leiden will begin serving at the position Jan. 5, the commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Leiden served as a part-time prosecutor in Cambria County nearly a decade ago and made an unsuccessful run for Cambria County district attorney as a Republican in 2019.
Under Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas, he’ll fill a vacancy created after veteran prosecutor Catherine A. Primavera-Zakucia passed away in November.
The part-time position is set at approximately $32,000 annually.
