Somerset County COVID-19 mask mission to wind down after 'amazing response'

Thousands of hand-made masks later, a grassroots effort to provide protective gear to Somerset County's front-line workers will come to a close.
Commissioners Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes, who spearheaded the effort in late March, said they will continue collecting masks for the next week before winding down the project, saying that the collection of cloth masks volunteers have sewn have found their way to fire departments, EMS units and other needy hands – and a stockpile of additional masks remains.
"We've literally had thousands of masks sewn and dropped off to the county ... and we couldn't have met the challenge without the dedication and talent of all of the people who stepped forward," Tokar-Ickes said. "We've met the need."
Dawson said the county will continue to distribute masks, as needed. But the time has come to salute the squadron of seamstresses, retirees and local volunteer groups – church members among them – who dedicated time over the past two months, she added.
They said the community deserves the credit, given that the effort was launched by two women who said with a laugh that they "can barely sew a stitch."
More than 200 people volunteered, along with a large number of Amish and Mennonite families, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
"It was an amazing response," he said.
Tokar-Ickes and Dawson turned to Facebook for support in March after realizing firefighters, paramedics and county workers who deal with the public were under-equipped.
Even with a cache of N-95 masks on hand through Somerset County's Emergency Management Agency, the officials said an increase in incidents could use them all up within weeks.
The county picked up supplies – 2,600 yards of cotton fabric and and elastic to keep masks snug – that were distributed to groups for assembling of masks.
Green guidance
Somerset County – just like Cambria, Bedford and Indiana – will shift to the less restrictive "green phase" Friday, but Somerset County officials are still asking people visiting county buildings to abide by many of the same regulations that have been in place for weeks.
People will still be required to maintain social distancing and wear masks inside the buildings to help protect fellow residents and county employees, board members said.
"I know there's some sensitivity about masking," Tokar-Ickes said. "But it's for the protection of our employees."