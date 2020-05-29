Somerset County again as a death related to COVID-19 reported in Friday's update.
The Department of Health's report also shows one new Bedford County case among 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19 that bring the statewide total to 70,735.
There are 5,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 91 new fatalities as reported Friday.
Previously, there was a death listed in Somerset County on daily reports from May 2 until May 17. The death was removed when the health department changed the website death report, explaining that update also changed the location of some deaths to reflect nursing home residents' official address.
On May 18, the website section showed two deaths in Cambria County, two in Bedford County and one in Blair County. The May 17 update had single deaths in Cambria, Bedford and Somerset.
No additional information has been provided about individual deaths.
The local counties' reports now show 37 cases and one death in Somerset County, 57 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 39 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 49 cases and one death in Blair County.
Check back for updates.
