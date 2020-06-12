The first lecture in the Friends of Flight 93’s 2020 Speaker Series will be broadcast virtually on Thursday as Flight 93 National Memorial’s Visitor Center and Learning Center remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, memorial officials announced this week.
The 7 p.m. lecture will be given by Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller, who was one of the first local officials to reach Flight 93’s crash site on Sept. 11, 2001, and who was a key liaison with relatives of the flight’s 40 passengers and crew in the years afterward, event organizers said.
The Friends of Flight 93’s Speaker Series “showcases individuals with direct ties to Flight 93 and the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to share their personal experiences,” according to organizers. The lectures are usually given at the memorial’s Learning Center, but have been moved online while the public buildings at the memorial remain closed in accordance with health officials’ guidance.
In July, Ed Root and Emily Schenkel, relatives of Flight 93 flight attendant Lorraine Bay, will discuss their experiences at Flight 93 National Memorial during its development and construction over the past 19 years. The August lecture will be given by Tony James, a Federal Aviation Administration air safety investigator who responded to the crash site of Flight 93 on Sept. 11.
Those interested in hearing Miller’s lecture on Thursday can register online at https://bit.ly/2ziCdHo.
