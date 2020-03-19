SOMERSET – Somerset County commissioners became the latest across the nation Thursday to issue a disaster declaration in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the quickly, ever-updating information officials are receiving about the coronavirus, the growing confirmed caseload and potential dangers, Somerset's commissioners said the move was necessary to react and respond in real-time.
"As we've seen, information is changing hourly now," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. "We felt this was the right time to move to the next phase."
As elected government officials tasked with overseeing the day-to-day needs, expenses and challenges that come with overseeing more than 450 employees and a list of countywide services, county commissioners meet bi-weekly in advertised open door meetings, making public votes for purchases, bills and other moves.
Given the broad challenges that could lie ahead, "disaster declarations" enable county officials statewide to react faster if steps need taken to respond during a crisis. In this case, that could involve approving various measures to support first responders, placing further restrictions on county buildings or any other "response deemed necessary ... to respond to this emergency" without waiting up to two weeks for a meeting, Somerset County officials said.
State leaders declared a similar disaster declaration March 6 and neighboring counties such as Cambria and Westmoreland counties enacted their declarations over the past week.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
