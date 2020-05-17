The Somerset County Baseball Oldtimers 24th annual induction ceremony and Hall of Fame banquet scheduled for Oct. 3 has been canceled along with the annual Oldtimers picnic slated for June 28.
Somerset County Baseball Oldtimers cancel induction and picnic
The Tribune-Democrat
