JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three counties in the region added more than 300 COVID-19 cases each on Thursday, while Somerset County recorded four additional deaths.
Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland counties all saw their daily case counts trend upward Thursday, with Cambria County adding 334 cases and one death.
But the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in this region, at 151 patients as of Thursday, has remained steady in recent days and slightly lower than the heights reached during a post-Christmas spike.
The region’s case count has risen at a time when local emergency management officials have coordinated to offer a mass testing site at The Johnstown Galleria to accommodate an increased demand for tests.
Other parts of the state that have also battled the omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent weeks have seen their case counts drop, with Pennsylvania’s seven-day rolling average now at 14,200, compared to 22,979 on Jan. 19.
Pennsylvania added a total of more than 16,600 new cases on Thursday.
Somerset County added 132 cases and now has 368 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Indiana County also added 132 cases and now has 15,805 cases. Bedford County added 74 cases, while Blair County added 334 cases and three deaths. Blair County’s total number of fatalities climbed to 555.
Centre County added 219 cases and one death, while Westmoreland County added 1,229 cases and 12 deaths.
SCI-Laurel Highlands, one of two state prisons in Somerset County, saw its COVID-19 case count at 240 inmates as of Thursday. That’s down slightly from earlier this week. SCI-Somerset has 36 cases, up a bit from Tuesday, when it had 27 cases among its 1,119 inmates.
