Somerset County added one COVID-19 case in Saturday's report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, while statewide cases passed 71,000.
Somerset County now has 38 cases – and one death, which was announced Friday.
Blair (50 cases), Indiana (91) and Clearfield (39) counties added one case each.
No new deaths were reported in this region.
Data for Cambria (57 cases, two deaths) and Bedford (39 cases, 2 deaths) counties were unchanged Saturday.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release.
“As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Local counties will move into the green phase on Friday, the state announced.
Pennsylvania added 680 cases overall for a total of 71,415, and added 73 deaths for a total of 5,537.
More than 375,700 people have tested negative for COVID-19, and the state says 66% of those who have tested positive at some point have recovered.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.