A Somerset County-based medical device supply company is seeking to hire at least 20 new workers to keep up with surging demand for portable oxygen concentrators.
DeVilbiss Healthcare, a Drive Medical company, has been producing oxygen concentrators since the mid-1980s but coronavirus concerns have caused an “unprecedented” spike in orders, Senior Vice President of Finance Tim Walsh said.
“The orders we’re seeing right now for our oxygen concentrators are higher than they’ve ever been,” he said Monday. “We have the physical capacity. And if we can fill these positions, we’d have three shifts going 24-7 to meet the demand.”
DeVilbiss employs more than 300 people at its Somerset facility, 225 of them in its production department, Walsh said.
The company produces a long list of devices, including nebulizers and c-pap sleep devices.
But Walsh said a concentrator that takes air from the room, separates existing nitrogen and delivers air with a 93% oxygen level to patients has been in high demand.
“For people who can be treated at home, this could be a source they might turn to (for comfort),” Walsh said, noting that the devices may also be used inside medical tents or makeshift hospital sites dedicated to coronavirus treatment.
Walsh said DeVilbiss is seeking to “immediately” fill production jobs.
He did not list a starting wage but noted the positions are union scale. The company’s assembly workers are members of the United Independent Aerosol Workers union. Jobs are available through CareerLink or by visiting www.drivemedical.com and clicking “careers” at the bottom of the page.
Walsh said training is provided and applicants should be safety-conscious, able to lift at least 20 pounds and have good dexterity.
