Somerset County has two new COVID-19 cases and Cambria and Bedford counties have one each reported in the Pennsylvania Health Department's daily update.
Wednesday's report shows 888 new cases and 94 additional deaths across the state. That brings Pennsylvania's totals to 51,845 confirmed cases and 3,106 deaths.
Although no additional cases were added to Blair County's report, the state is listing the county's first positive test for a resident of a long-term care living facility, which includes both nursing homes and personal care homes.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf will provide an update on the state's response at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday during a virtual press briefing from Harrisburg.
