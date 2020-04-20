Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties have new coronavirus cases among 948 added across the state, the Department of Health reported Monday.
The noon update includes 92 additional deaths statewide.
Pennsylvania now has reported 33,232 positive COVID-19 patients, including 1,204 who have died.
In this area, Somerset has 19 cases and no deaths, with one new case in Monday's report.
Indiana added two cases to reach 53 cases and four deaths. All of the deaths have been associated with nursing homes or personal care homes.
Cambria County's figures held steady at 19 cases and one death; Blair County added one case to reach 14 confirmed, with no deaths; and Bedford County remained unchanged at 15 cases with one death.
