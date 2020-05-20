New COVID-19 cases in Somerset and Blair counties are among 746 additional positive cases across Pennsylvania in the Department of Health's daily report.
The state also added 143 deaths.
Wednesday's report brings the state totals to 64,412 cases and 4,767 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There has been COVID-19 reported in all 67 counties, with deaths confirmed in 53 counties.
The health department has normally updated the COVID-19 report around noon each day, but on Wednesday the report was delayed until 6:30 p.m. by what the department described as “technical issues” with the statewide reporting system.
With no data to report, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine canceled her daily virtual press briefing.
The report marks a continued trend with new cases under 1,000 for the 10th consecutive day.
With the addition of one case each in Somerset and Blair counties, Wednesday's update shows 54 cases and two deaths in Cambria County, 37 cases and no deaths in Somerset County, 32 cases and two deaths in Bedford County and 39 cases and one death in Blair County.
In nursing and personal care homes, 134 new cases pushed the total to 13,947 resident cases of COVID-19. Another 53 employees of the homes tested positive, for a total of 2,244 cases. Coronavirus infections have been found in 559 facilities in 44 counties.
An additional 27 COVID-19 deaths were reported in long-term care homes, bringing the state total to 3,172 deaths in residents of the facilities.
An estimated 4,751 of Pennsylvania's total cases are in health-care workers.
