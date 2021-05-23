Somerset and Blair counties both recorded an additional COVID-19 death over the weekend.
But the region saw its weekend cases decline compared to the same period a week earlier, continuing a trend seen across much of the state.
Cambria County added 32 cases over the past two days and no deaths and now stands at 14,467 and 430 in those categories since the onset of the pandemic, the Department of Health reported.
Somerset County added 20 cases and one death, while Indiana County added 23 cases and its death total remained at 175.
Among other counties:
• Bedford is now at 4,570 cases and 138 deaths after adding 13 new positives over the weekend.
• Blair County is at 13,298 cases and 335 deaths after adding one death over the weekend and three over the past week.
• Clearfield County climbed to 8,530 and 146 deaths after adding 18 cases over the weekend and three deaths over the past week.
• Westmoreland added 58 cases and two deaths over the weekend and now has 33,955 cases and 762 deaths.
Cambria and Indiana counties added two deaths over the past week.
Pennsylvania added 2,514 cases over the past two days and a combined 52 deaths.
Vaccinations
The combined percentage of people who have received one or both vaccinations in Cambria County inched up to 42% on Sunday.
Cambria County's total number of people who have received just one vaccine continues dropping and stood at 7,920 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health. The number of fully vaccinated individuals is now up to 55,649.
Blair, Clearfield and Somerset counties rate is now 38%.
Indiana County, which has 30,191 people either fully or partially vaccinated, moved to 35%.
Just over 28% of Bedford County residents have received one or more vaccinations.
