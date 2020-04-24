There are 1,599 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths among those with confirmed coronavirus, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday.
That brings the statewide total to 38,652 cases and 1,492 confirmed deaths.
Somerset County added two new cases and now has 22 confirmed patients and no deaths. Cambria County remained unchanged with 20 cases and one death.
No long-term care facilities in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties have had patients or staff test positive.
Statewide, nursing and personal care homes have 6,153 resident cases of COVID-19, and 726 cases among employees, for a total of 6,879. The cases have been reported at 418 distinct facilities in 40 counties, accounting for 903 deaths.
Across the state, 1,260 health care workers have tested positive.
Hospitals on Friday reported 2,746 patients with COVID-19, including 662 who are on ventilators. Cambria County has one coronavirus patient on a respirator, and Blair and Westmoreland counties each have two patients on respirators.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state, that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others.”
The latest COVID-19 reports for other counties in the region show:
• Bedford County added one case to reach 21 cases, with one death.
• Blair County has four new cases, with 19 total.
• Fayette County has four new cases and an additional death, pushing its report to 75 cases and four deaths.
• Indiana County added three cases and now has 62 cases and four deaths.
• Westmoreland has 10 new cases, pushing its total to 317 cases and 17 deaths.
Levine repeated information provided to The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday, saying Gov. Tom Wolf's phased reopening plan will be based on the Health Department's existing six regions, which places Cambria County and its bordering counties into four different regions:
• Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland in Southwest; Bedford in Southcentral; Clearfield in Northcentral; Indiana in Northwest.
"People tend to travel and stuff," Levine said on Friday. "We really feel this regional approach is best, and so we are using our health regions as the mode."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.