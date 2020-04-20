Residents in the Somerset area are being invited to join UPMC Somerset’s first “illumination salute” at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents and businesses may join by turning on their lights at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and step outside to cheer and applaud all essential workers, hospital spokeswoman Sarah Deist said.
The salute has developed a following in the Pittsburgh area and was recently expanded to UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford.
Last week, Cambria City resident Paige Hockycko and her mother, Marian Hockycko, launched “Love from Johnstown,” asking Johnstown residents to step outside at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
