Somerset, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties all added COVID-19 cases on Monday.
And Bedford County broke a more than week-long streak of adding cases, joining Cambria, Indiana and Blair counties in keeping its numbers in check, Department of Health data shows.
The Department of Health released its latest figures Monday, adding 456 cases and three additional deaths statewide.
That brings Pennsylvania's total cases to 82,168, while 6,426 people have died. Both of those figures have been growing at slower rates in recent weeks, despite the fact that nearly half of the country is seeing its caseload rise.
• Cambria County's total cases have stayed at 61 for more than a week.
• Somerset County, with one additional case, is now at 48 cases.
• Bedford remains at 66 cases after a week of new positives prior, while Clearfield County has also seen its cases grow. The county now stands at 67.
• Indiana County, which added many of its cases during the early part of the pandemic has kept its total at 98 since Friday.
Westmoreland County's cases have continued to jump over the past week. The county had 492 cases June 15 – one week ago. Westmoreland added 16 cases Monday to bring its total to 546.
COVID-19 positives within several of Greensburg's businesses prompted at least three to shut down and order tests for employees last weekend, including two bars and a YMCA.
“As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. "Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently.
"Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health-care system.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening, according to health department officials.
