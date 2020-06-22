COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen more than 82,000 confirmed cases with more than 6,400 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 585,662

• ​Positive tests: 82,186

• Deaths: 6,426

• Recovered: 78%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 61 positives, 6,426 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 48 positives, 3,058 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 66 positives, 1,223 negatives (2 deaths)

• Blair: 58 positives, 4,766 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 98 positives, 2,029 negatives (5 deaths)

• Clearfield: 67 positives, 1,933 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 546 positives, 14,500 negatives (38 deaths)

• Allegheny: 2,220 positives, 46,780 negatives (179 deaths)

• Beaver: 625 positives, 5,337 negatives (77 deaths)

• Butler: 271 positives, 5,264 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 184 positives, 3,657 negatives (6 deaths)

• Fayette: 104 positives, 4,446 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 35 positives, 1,113 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 168 positives, 6,697 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 20,726 positives, 91,380 negatives (1,553 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,123 positives, 50,308 negatives (784 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,051 positives, 31,985 negatives (635 deaths)

• Bucks: 5,567 positives, 30,948 negatives (552 deaths)

• Berks: 4,419 positives, 17,121 negatives (345 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,091 positives, 21,281 negatives (279 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,029 positives, 24,621 negatives (347 deaths)

• Chester: 3,513 positives, 22,612 negatives (316 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,312 positives, 20,313 negatives (252 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,870 positives, 16,759 negatives (171 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,378 positives, 9,246 negatives (107 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,200.

• Ages 10-19: 2,800.

• Ages 20-29: 10,800.

• Ages 30-39: 12,200.

• Ages 40-49: 11,700.

• Ages 50-59: 13,800.

• Ages 60-69: 11,400.

• Ages 70-79: 7,400.

• Ages 80-89: 6,600.

• Ages 90-99: 3,900.

• Ages 100+: 205.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 45,200 cases.

• Male: 36,300 cases.

• Not reported: 670.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 10,400 cases.

• White: 24,200 cases.

• Asian: 1,200 cases.

• Other: 581 cases.

• Not reported: 45,800 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx