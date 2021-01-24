Somerset County added six COVID-19 deaths over the weekend while Blair County added seven, according to the state Department of Health.
Westmoreland County, which added eight deaths, was the only county across the region to record more than 100 cases over the two-day span, with many of the area's counties seeing a drop in new cases last week.
Cambria County added 90 cases and one death over the weekend, bringing its total cases to 10,501 positives and 355 fatalities. Cambria added 24 deaths over the past week, down from 45 a week earlier.
Somerset County now has 6,145 cases and 160 deaths after adding 17 deaths last week. Somerset logged 34 deaths a week earlier.
Indiana County now has 4,662 cases and 145 deaths after adding 34 cases and one death over the weekend. Indiana recorded five deaths over the past week.
Blair County added 95 cases over the weekend and now has 9,673 total. Its 23 deaths over the past week – up from 20 a week earlier – brought its pandemic total to 235.
Clearfield County added 43 cases and four deaths over the weekend and four deaths. The county now has 5,350 total cases and 88 deaths.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 288 deaths over the past two days – more than 80 on Sunday.
The state has 20,609 since the pandemic's arrival in early 2020 as well as 803,933 cases.
Vaccinations update
Cambria County now has 4,692 people who have taken their first vaccinations as of this weekend, the state data show.
That's just under 4% of the county's total population.
Somerset County has recorded 1,783 people vaccinated, while 3,975 people had received their first dose in Blair County.
Westmoreland County has the highest total in the region, with 10,526 people vaccinated.
Indiana County has 1,286, while 1,495 have received doses in Bedford County.
