JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several parents took turns in front of the Westmont Hilltop School District board at Thursday’s meeting to voice concerns about the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s requirement that K-12 students must wear masks in schools – all arguing against following the order.
“What I can’t seem to understand is that a mandate is made and we think we should just follow that mandate to a T,” Philip DeMarco said.
He added that he didn’t have any facts or figures to back up his argument that children shouldn’t have to wear masks in the classroom, but finished his three-minute speech by stating: “Kids should have choices and they should be able to think for themselves and make their own decisions.”
The others who spoke – Sara Lohse, Melissa Pribozie, Jason Ward and Brittany Hybki – shared similar statements as DeMarco and were joined by about five more individuals at the meeting. None were wearing a mask.
They urged the board to disobey the order of the Department of Health and provided a variety of reasons as to why they thought it shouldn’t be followed in the first place, such as the order not technically being a law.
“I’m asking you to look inwards with moral guidance and clarity to stop the nonsense of policy enforcement that is harmful to our children,” Pribozie said.
Lohse said the district was bullying students by making them wear masks, and Ward addressed the parent exemption forms some school districts in the state have made available, questioning why Westmont isn’t following suit.
These documents have been ruled invalid by the state Department of Education because they do not provide proof that the student has a medical condition that allows the exception.
“This order is not a mask optional policy,” acting state Deputy Secretary of Education Sherri Smith wrote in correspondence to schools last week. “Any school entity simply permitting a parent’s sign-off without evidence that the student has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering is not in compliance with the order. ... There are exceptions to the order; however, a parent’s opposition to the order is not one of them.”
The Department of Education has advised that noncompliance could lead to a litany of repercussions including fines, canceled liability insurance policies or civil lawsuits.
During his report, board President Robert Gleason responded to the parents by assuring them that the board “is very sensitive to what’s going on here” and noted the 5-4 vote that passed the district’s now-defunct mask policy.
Gleason also stated that Westmont follows the “rule of law,” to which the parent group responded that a mandate is not a law.
“We feel that it is a law,” Gleason rebutted, and brought up districts’ risk of losing insurance coverage if they don’t follow the order.
“The board is very serious about this,” Gleason said. “We’re going to watch this very closely. The minute we can make a change, we’re going to do it.”
Board solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin also tackled the mask requirement in her report. She said the order establishes a legal mandate, and as for the argument that it is illegal, that is up to a court to decide.
“No school board, school solicitor or superintendent has the authority to determine that an order issued by the governor or any of his branches, including the Department of Health, is invalid,” Benjamin said. “Nor do they have the authority to choose not to comply based on their own legal conclusions.”
She brought up warnings already issued to school districts who aren’t complying as well and ended by stating that the school boards in Pennsylvania have been given “very clear” direction that they must comply with the mandate.
