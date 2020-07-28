Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties were all in double digits for new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 1,120 additional positive cases across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria and Indiana counties each added 11 cases and Blair added 15 in Tuesday's report.
In areas hard-hit by the latest surge, Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 119 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting 175 new cases and Delaware County is reporting 118 new cases.
The health department reported 24 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 109,384 cases and 7,146 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County had one new case, Clearfield County added four and Westmoreland County had 14 new cases.
Westmoreland County reported its 44th death.
The state estimates 75% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is about 82,000 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.