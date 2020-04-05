Back in December, three Chinese students who were participating in the Greater Johnstown High School International Program – Dongsheng Li, Chenguang Wang and Zhengxu Tang – started receiving word from home and reading news reports about a previously unknown virus that was causing death and panic in the city of Wuhan and spreading elsewhere.
They were concerned for their loved ones.
Wang, in particular, had family in the epicenter.
“Mentioning the COVID-19, I can’t help thinking of my family living in the city of the virus outbreak – Wuhan,” Wang wrote in a statement provided to The Tribune-Democrat. “Within two months, they went through three stages: panic, preparation and home stay.”
At the time, though, the coronavirus was not prevalent in the minds of many Americans with the holiday celebrations taking place and President Donald Trump's impeachment dominating news cycles. But three months later, the United States is a center of the pandemic with more than 330,000 cases and about 10,000 deaths related to the disease.
“Everyone is concerned here now, but we've been talking about this since before Christmas because when it first started in Wuhan they all knew about it from their families back in China,” said Theresa Subich, who along with her husband, Brian Subich, have been hosting Li during the 2019-2020 school year. “So we were all worried about them. Now it's reversed. Now they're all worried about us.”
Li said the experience is “kind of helping me grow up a little bit” during an interview when he sat on the Subichs' front porch steps and talked to a reporter a safe social distance away on the sidewalk.
“Because, for me, my mom absolutely she is concerned about me a lot,” Li said. “I worried about them first. Then they worry about me. I'm not that nervous. … I always keep calm. The only thing you can do is just protect yourself. If you still get the virus, that's unfortunate.”
'Different cultures'
On Jan. 25, Li and Tang spent hours making a multi-course Chinese New Year dinner for the Subichs and friends – hot pots, stir fry, soups.
The celebration was one example of how the Greater Johnstown program helps foster cultural understanding among the students, host families and the rest of the district.
“I think the same thing that we like about it is the same thing that the students like about it, it's learning about a different culture, it's meeting new people,” said Brian Subich, whose family has been hosting Chinese students for six years now. “It's no different than people who like to travel and experience those things, just in a little more intimate setting. Certainly what we enjoy about it is getting to meet different people, students and exposing them to our culture and our way of life.”
The students – who go by American names when here, Li is David, Wang is Adam, Tang is William – come to the United States to learn about the culture and take high school classes to prepare them to enter American colleges.
“We're dealing with a global economy as it is,” said GJHS Principal Michael Dadey, who heads the international program. “It's a benefit for our students, as well as the international students, who get to learn how to work with other students from different cultures and different parts of the world.”
The students usually return home shorty after an academic year ends to spend summers in China before going to college. But, with Pennsylvania schools closed indefinitely, the students' plans are uncertain. District officials are keeping open lines of communication with the families and hoping to alleviate any concerns they may have.
“I think our biggest commitment at this point is ensuring our families that their student is being taken care of and treated just like any member of anyone's family during this pandemic,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “And that we are ensuring that students have a family – a host family – that will remain committed to them through the crisis.”
'Stay in your house'
Li describes himself as outgoing.
“I talk to a lot of people,” he said.
Until the pandemic came to America, he often played basketball at the playground on Harold Avenue in Johnstown's West End. He was looking forward to a trip later this year when he and the Subichs were going to visit Washington, D.C., to see the historic sites, including the White House and U.S. Capitol.
Academically, he has been accepted to Indiana University, American University, Duquesne University, University of Kentucky and Georgia State University – where he plans to study business or political science.
But, in the short term, he wants to stay in Johnstown.
“I'm not going to go back to China right now because I think it's kind of crazy,” Li said. “It's easier to get the virus on the plane because people are close to each other.”
Meanwhile, in China, the outbreak has slowed, according to official numbers released by the government, which placed Wuhan and other areas of the Hubei province on lockdown.
“They listen to the government more absolutely, more than the people in the U.S., because they have a different system,” Li said. “It's a different education. In America, like in high school, it's like nobody can tell me what to do, right? But, in China, the government says stay in your house.
“The reason why I think is people all live in apartments. It's easy to lock down, just close the door of the apartment.”
'Enemy for everyone'
Wang described coronavirus as “the enemy for everyone, not just a single group or country.”
“We can contribute to the control of the pandemic, just doing some disinfection to our houses every day, reducing family gatherings,” he wrote. “Hope the virus could be controlled after several months.”
Wang views the pandemic from two perspectives – what his family experienced and what he is currently going through.
“Thanks to my aunt who works at a hospital, they knew the cases of virus were confirmed days before Dec. 20, and started to buy masks, protective clothing, and food,” Wang wrote. “Just as an old saying goes in China – don’t have your cloak to make when it begins to rain, so they were well prepared and planned to stay at home for as long time as possible.
"However, plans always fall behind changes, they ran out of food in only one week, which forced them to buy a lot online. Worrying the virus is floating in the air, every time my dad went out to get the express, he would 'arm to the teeth' – wearing a mask, a pair of goggles, a long jacket, even shoes with shoe covers. After coming back, he would throw them in the washing machine immediately, to clean up the virus on them.
"Due to the long time isolation at home, people around them gradually became 'crazy' – singing aloud even late at night, shouting to people living in the opposite apartment. And my family was interrupted by them a lot.”
With the knowledge of what happened in China, Wang started preparing well before most Americans for the possibility of an outbreak in the country.
“Maybe it’s because where I live didn’t have any cases of the COVID-19, I was not worried about very much, everything I did was led by my parents,” he wrote. “But now, the school is closed, and as the number of the cases increases day after day, I feel so close to the virus for the first time.
"So I stay in my own bedroom almost all the time, and I always wear a mask whenever I go out of my room.”
