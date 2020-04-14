There may be significantly less traffic on the streets of Nanty Glo, but residue from the winter’s anti-skid applications still have to be swept up.
Approval of accessory side brooms for the borough’s street sweeping equipment was the main piece of business at Nanty Glo Borough Council’s first video-conference meeting. On a vote of 3-1, council approved up to $1,900 for the purchase of side brooms.
“It would go a lot quicker,” Councilman Steve Szymusiak said before making a motion to buy the brooms.
“It would do a lot more than two guys following up with brooms.”
The accessories push debris from the curb area into the main broom for collection, he explained.
Nanty Glo’s monthly meeting was originally scheduled for last week, but was delayed so video-conferencing could be arranged.
Small municipalities throughout the area are exploring new ways to hold public meetings without gathering in person and potentially spreading coronavirus. Nanty Glo is among a few using technology to hold a virtual meeting.
Later Monday, Northern Cambria held a call-in meeting, opening summer paving and garbage collection bids, voting to close parks and playgrounds due COVID-19 and opening the hiring process for part-time summer help.
Both boroughs provided opportunities for the public to participate.
Croyle and Summerhill townships held public meetings last week in their municipal buildings.
“We had a sign posted on the door and we spread out the chairs for social distancing,” said Shirley Custer, Summerhill Township supervisor.
The sign not only reminded those attending to maintain at least six feet between people, it offered a call-in number for the public.
“We had three people attend,” Custer said. “Nobody called.”
Croyle also spaced out its seating and reminded visitors about preventing the spread.
“We had six people here,” said George Byer, township secretary. “If we would have gotten a larger crowd, we were planning to move the meeting to the parking lot.”
Technology and internet bandwidth limitations make video and telephone meetings challenging in rural areas, South Fork Borough Council President Mark Wadsworth said.
“We actually have one person on council who doesn’t own a computer, let alone a cellphone,” Wadsworth said.
South Fork canceled both its April meetings.
“We are going to take a better look at it for our May meeting,” he said.
Somerset Borough Council has staff exploring options for its April 27 meeting Borough Manager Michelle Enos said.
Again, a lack of computers at council members’ homes has complicated the options.
In Portage, remote attendance may not be an option, Borough Manager Robert Koban said.
The borough charter requires a quorum of five council members to be in attendance at the municipal building.
“That’s what I’m bound by now,” he said.
He has been watching for state legislation that could expand the borough’s options.
