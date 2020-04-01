Starting Friday, small businesses can apply for forgivable loans to keep their workforce on their payroll while weathering the COVID-19 shut down.
The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the federal government’s action to provide economic relief during the pandemic.
The U.S. Small Business Administration – SBA – is supplying businesses with loans equaling two and a half times their average monthly payroll so they can pay employees for eight weeks.
Most banks, federally insured credit unions, and Farm Credit System institutions are participating, and more lenders are entering the program, according to the SBA.
But small business owners who have already laid off workers have questions.
“I’m mandated to be shut down,” said Mark Rychak, president and owner of Major Builders, a general contracting company in Johnstown.
“If I apply for this loan, do I keep employees on payroll even though they are not working? Does this loan replace their unemployment benefits?” he said.
The SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger answered those questions in a phone interview.
“Businesses don’t have to be open to receive the loan, they just have to pay employees with the funds,” he said.
“And if you’ve already laid them off, you can bring them back,” he said – and yes, he said, employees would have to end their unemployment benefits.
The program is designed for small businesses so they can pay employees for eight weeks. There’s no collateral or personal guarantee required for the loan, Bulger said.
“It’s really streamlined. It is limited but quick. After eight weeks we will see what happens. It’s hard to say what the next steps are. The focus is just getting money out to businesses ASAP so they can stay alive and pay their employees,” Bulger said.
Most banks, he said, are already SBA lenders, he said.
“Go to your bank and ask for the paycheck protection program. The most important thing is to bring payroll records to show what your monthly payroll is for the past year,” he said.
Business owners must provide payroll records for the past year to apply for a loan. Then, when they receive the funds, they can bring employees back or, if they don’t come back, the business could hire new employees, Bulger said.
“What employers are saying they are going to do is they are going to ask their employees to come back from unemployment benefits,” he said. “If you don’t bring them back, you have to hire someone else. The loan forgiveness applies as long as someone is getting a paycheck.”
To receive forgiveness for the loan, businesses must send confirmation to their bank that the loan is being used for payroll. Then the SBA will reimburse the bank for 100% of the loan.
“And the business doesn’t pay a thing,” Bulger said.
As of Tuesday, the number of unemployment claims since March 15 has risen to 939,025 in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry.
“We are hoping it prevents a lot of those,” Bulger said. “We are hoping that they will go to the program and not go on unemployment. It’s impossible to know how many unemployment claims will be prevented or reduced, but we think the impact will be quite large.”
Joel Valentine, president and CEO of Wessel & Company accountants and advisors in Johnstown is preparing small businesses to apply for loans through the program.
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security – CARES – Act on Monday. It contained the Paycheck Protection Program.
“The biggest thing about the CARES Act is the Paycheck Protection Program,” Valentine said. “It authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses.”
Any business with fewer than 500 employees, including 501 (c3) nonprofit organizations can get a loan equal to two and a half times their average monthly payroll costs measured over the 12 months preceding the loan origination date, said Valentine who is helping clients prepare to apply.
“Payroll includes salary, commissions and tips, benefits including health insurance premium, and retirement benefits, state and local taxes, compensation to sole proprietors or independent contractors,” he said.
“And payroll excludes annual salary in excess of $100,000, foreign employees, and FICA and income tax withholdings.”
In addition, employee and compensation levels must be maintained to have the loans forgiven, he said.
The amount of loan forgiveness will be reduced if there is a reduction in the number of employees or a reduction of greater than 25% in wages paid to employees, according to information from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Paycheck Protection Program comes on the heels of another loan program that the SBA opened to states including Pennsylvania because of the pandemic.
Through the SBA, Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million are available to small businesses in Pennsylvania in addition to the Paycheck Protection Program, Bulger said.
“You can apply for both. I think quite honestly, because there’s no collateral or personal guarantee required, the Paycheck Protection Program is more streamlined, but EID loans are also open and it is booming right now,” Bulger said.
“We have hundreds of thousands of small businesses applying. The EID loans offer more flexibility – they can be used for payroll, accounts payable, any bills you have to pay.”
But unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster loans are not forgivable, Bulger said.
“It is a 30-year repayment term. The EID loans have been out there for many years in disasters over the years, but never ever have we seen the demand like we are now. The demand is so great that last week we’ve had trouble processing them, but we’ve beefed up our call center so we can really turn it around quick. It’s working well.”
