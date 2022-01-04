Students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy returned to school on Monday and Principal Ryan Woodruff admitted that he was worried about an increase of COVID-19 in the buildings but has been relieved that his expectations were incorrect.
“We have seen a slight uptick after the holiday break but nothing we weren’t prepared for,” he said.
Most area schools began classes again on Monday following an extended time off while the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.
Despite that, local schools that spoke with The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday had not seen a significant impact.
At DCMA, there had been a combined 2% increase of student absences – out of 330 enrolled at both campuses – since the return and six employees in quarantine protocols this school year.
Those at Cambria Heights and Somerset Area school districts are reporting similarly low numbers thus far.
Ken Kerchenske, Cambria Heights superintendent, said the absentee list has been small throughout the past two days.
“Given the COVID situation, I thought it was better than I expected,” he said.
That goes for teachers and staff as well.
Since Oct. 15, Cambria Heights has tracked 57 students and staff members who’ve contracted the disease – and roughly 116 since the beginning of the year.
As of Tuesday, there were a handful of students who had COVID-19 and some others in quarantine because family members had tested positive, Kerchenske said.
He also noted that there could be some that are out because they’ve been infected by the novel coronavirus but haven’t alerted the school because of the break.
Krista Mathias, Somerset Area superintendent, hadn’t noticed any increase in cases at her district either.
She said the district was aware of two students who were out with the illness.
“I think our parents have done a very good job this entire school year at keeping their children at home when they are ill,” she said.
From the beginning of the school year, there had been 164 COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and teachers at Somerset Area. That’s out of about 2,200 students and 225 faculty and staff.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics website, instances among U.S. children have recently “reached the highest case count ever reported since the start of the pandemic.
“For the week ending Dec. 30, over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported,” the agency reports. “This number is a 64% increase over the 199,000 added cases reported the week ending Dec. 23 and an almost doubling of case counts from the two weeks prior.”
Additionally, for the 21st week in a row, COVID-19 cases in children are above 100,000 and since the first week of September, there have been more than 2.8 million more cases in that demographic.
Nearly 8 million children across the country have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March of 2020, the academy reports.
In Cambria County there had been 307 cases in the age range of up to 4 as of Aug. 16 – and 1,688 in those ages 5-18, according to the state Department of Health website.
Somerset County has seen 140 for the first group and and 831 in the other for the same time period.
As of Jan. 4, there had been 2,119,464 cases of the disease reported in Pennsylvania.
Of that state total, 131,594 instances were children up to 9 years old and 253,201 were 10- to 19-year-olds, according to state officials.
As of this week, the daily average number of cases for Pennsylvania was 18,344.
Woodruff said at DCMA, mitigation efforts have included students and staff wearing face coverings, disinfection of high-touch surfaces multiple times per day, and learners sitting behind plexiglass shields during lessons.
The elementary-age children eat lunch in their classrooms.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep our students in school,” Woodruff said.
Cambria Heights is following similar protocols with normal deep cleaning and multiple, daily disinfection of high-touch areas.
Masks are recommended but not required in district buildings.
Somerset Area doesn’t currently require face coverings, but Mathias said the majority of employees and students wear masks.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
