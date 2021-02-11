There were just six additional COVID-19 deaths recorded across the region Thursday among 115 new deaths statewide in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.
Cambria County reported two new deaths and Blair, Centre, Indiana and Westmoreland counties added one COVID-19 death each.
There were 3,978 new COVID-19 positives statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 884,269 cases and 22,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Hospitalizations continued to drop, with 2,687 COVID-19 patients being treated in Pennsylvania hospitals. That includes 538 patients in intensive care units and 301 on ventilators or breathing machines.
There are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in either Somerset or Blair county. Cambria County hospitals report 30 hospitalizations and Blair County reports 37 hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus. Across the two counties, there are 14 patients in ICUs and 15 on ventilators.
Cambria County added 59 cases, Somerset County added 20, Bedford County added seven, Blair County added 29, Indiana County added 14, Clearfield County added 44, Centre County added 74 and Westmoreland County added 86 cases.
Almost 1.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered to Pennsylvanians across 66 counties. Philadelphia County receives its own shipments.
Through Wednesday, 1,126,321 people have received their first dose and 335,291 have received their second dose of vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.