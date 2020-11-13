The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reported that 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Cambria County were among 5,531 new cases in the state, both single-day record highs.
Other counties in this region had several dozen new cases each reported on Friday – 119 in Westmoreland County, 71 in Somerset County, 65 in Blair County, 51 in Indiana County, 48 in Clearfield County and 43 in Bedford County. Friday’s increase pushed the state past the quarter-million mark, bringing it to a total of 254,387 cases.
One new death was attributed to the virus in Indiana County, bringing the county’s total tally of deaths to 23. It was among 30 new deaths across Pennsylvania reported on Friday. The official death toll remained at 15 in Cambria County, five in Somerset County, 11 in Bedford County, 41 in Blair County, 23 in Indiana County, eight in Clearfield County and 131 in Westmoreland County. A total of 9,224 deaths in the state have been attributed to COVID-19.
There were 54,399 new test results reported to the Department of Health on Thursday as of 10 p.m., a single-day record high.
Officials at Arbutus Park Retirement Community in Richland Township reported that results returned Thursday from a round of testing conducted Monday revealed 13 more positive cases of COVID-19 among residents there. The news was announced by Rick Wilson, the retirement community’s administrator, in a letter that was mailed Friday to residents’ relatives and reposted on its Facebook page.
That increase brings the facility’s total case count to 26, although some of those positive residents reportedly remained asymptomatic through their quarantine period and have since been moved out of the COVID-19 unit. Meanwhile, five Arbutus Park residents being cared for in the facility’s COVID-19 have died in the past week, according to Wilson, who wrote that, “although the virus wasn’t their primary cause of death, their exposure was a contributing factor.”
“As you are all aware from the media,” Wilson wrote, “this virus is for real. And we are experiencing just how serious the situation should be taken. Please rest assured the Arbutus Park staff is working in conjunction with the Centers (for) Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to mitigate further potential positive cases. We are continuing to work with other area facilities who have also had infections.
“I wish I could guarantee there will be no more positive cases, but that isn’t possible. What I can guarantee is that our entire staff are working around the clock to provide the safest and most caring home for our residents.”
The Patriot, A Choice Community in Somerset, reported on Thursday that 50 residents and 35 staff had tested positive for COVID-19 there and that three residents had died. Administrator Julia Quashnock told residents, families and caregivers in a letter that the facility is continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control, Department of Health and Regional Response Health Collaboration Program guidelines for prevention and mitigation.
The Department of Health reported that, as of Friday, 35,018 of Pennsylvania’s total cases of COVID-19 were associated with nursing homes, including 28,990 among residents and 6,028 among employees. 6,052 of the state’s deaths, or almost two-thirds of the total, were of residents from nursing homes or personal care facilities.
According to Department of Health data, Cambria County has 12 nursing homes or personal care facilities with positive cases of COVID-19; there are 177 cases among residents and 41 more among staff, with three deaths officially attributed to the virus in the county. To the south, in Somerset County, the official data appeared to be lagging behind the reports of individual facilities; the Department of Health as of Friday had reported 26 cases in facility residents, six more among employees and zero deaths there.
