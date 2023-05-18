There was only one death associated with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania during the seven-day period through Tuesday, the state’s weekly update showed.
After an uptick last week, total cases dropped this week, with 1,470 new cases over the seven-day period, down by 487 from last week.
For the second consecutive week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data showed there were no COVID-19 deaths in this eight-county region.
New cases in Pennsylvania were in single digits in half the region’s counties.
Cambria County added eight cases, Somerset and Bedford Counties added four each, Blair and Indiana counties added 10 each, Clearfield County added five, Centre County added 21 and Westmoreland County added 68 new cases.
