Silence of Johnstown area

Complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close all schools, universities, gyms, entertainment venues and community centers for a period of 14 days during the COVID-19 pandemic, no activity is shown Friday, March 27, 2020, at (clockwise from top left) Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Roxbury Park, Westmont Elementary School playground and Berkley Hills Golf Course.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

