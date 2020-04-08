Showcase for Commerce has been postponed and rescheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 due to the ongoing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic.
The defense contracting expo was originally planned for May 27-29 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, along with other locations.
“We felt strongly as a team that this event is too important to cancel. We have moved the Showcase for Commerce to the beginning of September with the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic is well behind us and travel will once again be underway in our nation,” Ed Sheehan, Jr., the event's chairman, said.
“In addition, the Labor Day Congressional recess, which is also during the new 2020 date for the Showcase, will allow for significant Congressional leadership participation along with key industry and government acquisition leadership. We expect to return to our normal schedule in 2021.”
