The show must go on, even if it’s presented virtually.
With schools closed due to the coronavirus, Richland High School was unable to present its March performance of the musical “The Hello Girls,” but students still found a way to get the music out there and make the best of the current situation.
Ben Easler, director of the Richland Performing Arts Center and Richland High School’s orchestra teacher, said a week before the show was to open schools were closed leaving an uncertainty on whether they’d be able to perform it at all.
“They put a lot of work in and we wanted to give them some way to perform at least part of their show,” he said.
“The Hello Girls” tells the story of the U.S. military’s first all-female troop who served as switchboard operators during World War I.
For the project, students chose to perform “The Duration,” which speaks about the soldiers sacrifices during the war.
To get everything started, school staff reached out to Peter Mills, the composer of “The Hello Girls,” who gave permission with Theatrical Rights Worldwide to create the project.
Mills also supplied the original cast recording’s backing track from Broadway Records.
“All the kids did their recordings at home using their phones or computers and then we put together all the video components,” Easler said. “It was really neat for them.”
Senior Abby Bitsko said it was upsetting to have the show postponed.
“We were all really excited, and this was the most I’ve been prepared for a show and I think a lot of other people felt the same way,” she said.
Bitsko said she recorded her part in a couple takes.
“I didn’t know how good it was going to be until I saw the video,” she said. “It was really good to see all my friends and to hear all of us do it together. It was kind of cool that it was virtual.”
Bitsko said everyone put in a lot of effort to get the message of the story across.
“The whole musical was a really good story about women empowerment,” she said. “Even though we couldn’t share it with everyone they can still have that one song, which is oddly specific to the situation that everyone’s facing today, and I hope it helps people to hear it.”
For senior Nicole Khouzami, hearing that the show was postponed was heartbreaking.
“It was so close to the show opening and we’d had been working on it since January, so it was really sad,” she said. “We were ready for an audience and were very prepared. It was hard on all of us.”
Khouzami said putting the video together was a fun experience.
“I didn’t realize the song relates so much to what we’re going through right now and I got a little emotional when I was recording it,” she said.
Khouzami said she’d love to be able to present the musical at some point.
“This is one of the most unique shows that we’ve done,” she said. “Most musicals are fictional, but this one is based off a true story and I’d really love for an audience to see this and see us convey the message.”
Easler said having the show represented in some way has been meaningful for students.
“The reception has been good and they’ve really enjoyed that,” he said. “They’ve even received comments from the writer of the show and original cast members, so that’s been really nice for them and uplifting.”
Easler said he’s hopeful students will be able to perform the show sometime this summer.
“If it doesn’t happen at least we have this nice memento,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.