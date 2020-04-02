The Pennsylvania law requiring animal shelters and rescues to spay or neuter dogs and cats before they’re adopted has been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.
“This waiver is not something we take lightly, but it’s a matter of weighing the costs,” said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Waiving the requirement to spay or neuter prior to adoption allows us to conserve critical PPE supplies and also limit the risk of exposure for veterinarians.”
Shelters and rescues must keep lists of adopters whose pets weren’t spayed or neutered and provide copies of those adopters’ contracts to the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. Once the pandemic is over, shelters will be required to follow up with everyone who adopted pets while the waiver was in place; adopters will have up to 120 days from the date of adoption to have the procedure completed.
With approval from the Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania shelters and rescues are permitted to continue adopting out pets, even during stay-at-home orders, in order to keep short-staffed shelters from becoming overly full of animals.
