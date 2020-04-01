The Sheetz restaurant and convenience store chain is giving free food to children in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheetz Meal Bagz will be available all day starting Thursday, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program may go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last, Sheetz stated in a press release.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz Inc.
“It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
The Kidz Meal Bagz program will be available at 294 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
The program is slated to start Thursday and will be available for a period of two weeks. After that, the company would reevaluate community need, the press release read.
Participating Sheetz locations in Johnstown include 1000 Broad St., 1791 Goucher St., 405 Galleria Drive, 1455 Scalp Ave., and 524 Centre Drive.
A full list of participating Sheetz locations in Cambria and Somerset counties can be found at www.sheetz.com/news/kidzmeals.
