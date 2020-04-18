Sheetz announced Saturday that it is now reserving the hour between 2 and 3 p.m. every Sunday for shopping by senior citizens and other customers who are at higher risk for COVID-19.
Sheetz employees will not be checking IDs during the reserved Sunday hour, but the company asked that community members respect the reserved hour, which will be in effect at all 279 Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania.
The policy is being implemented “to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable in-store experience,” a company spokesman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.