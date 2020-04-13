Sheetz convenience store in Carrolltown reopened Monday, just one day after the company was notified that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The store, which is located at 139 S. Main St., started business again by Monday afternoon after being cleaned and disinfected.
That employee notified Sheetz after receiving the positive test diagnosis Sunday, company officials said.
“Within hours of learning of the positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Sheetz closed the store and a third-party professional cleaning company arrived to deep clean, disinfect and sanitize both the inside of the store as well as the gas pumps,” Nick Ruffner, public relations manager at Sheetz, said. “Specifically, the cleaning at this store was done in concordance with all guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."
The employee has not worked at the Main Street store since March 29, according to Jennifer Donahoe, of Baltimore-based Planit, which handles marketing for Sheetz.
Ruffner repeated that point on Monday.
Sheetz also reached out to Carrolltown Borough officials and employees to see if anybody might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The condition of the employee was not provided due to privacy reasons.
