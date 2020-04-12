A Carrolltown convenience store is closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
Sheetz was notified Sunday of the positive case, spokesman Nick Ruffner told The Tribune-Democrat.
In reaction, company officials were closing the store to have a third-party agency clean and disinfect the space, he said.
“Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location along Main Street in Carrolltown has tested positive for COVID-19," Ruffner said.
"Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep-cleaned and disinfected before reopening. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned."
Ruffner said the company was taking steps to determine if any of the Carrolltown Borough store's other employees might have been at risk of exposure.
"We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee," he said. "We are also following guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed."
As of Sunday afternoon, Ruffner said he could not predict how long the store would remain closed because the cleaning process had not yet begun as of 1:30 p.m.
"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure," Ruffner said in a statement to media. "We will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."
