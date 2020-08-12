EBENSBURG – Inspired by a chance to help children better understand the COVID-19 pandemic, former Cambria County Child Development Corp. employee Olivia Coll penned the virtual book, “New Rules at Daycare.”
A Blacklick Valley graduate, Coll is in her senior year at St. Francis University in Loretto, where she studies middle school English and special education.
“I wrote it to tell them in a friendly way how to play with their friends and wash their hands,” she said.
Coll spent four summers working for Treasured Times in Ebensburg, which is operated by the child development corporation.
Her book was inspired by a lesson from college.
The educational material the book is based on is known as a “social story,” Coll said.
It’s typically used for children with autism to help them understand new rules, such as how an airport works and how to behave inside the terminal and on the plane.
In this case, Coll adapted the concept for the coronavirus.
Using a digital cartoon character, she covers how the drop-off procedure has changed, the need for social distancing and temperature checks along with proper hand washing protocols and how play time works now.
“All ages of kids are having trouble adjusting to the new rules,” Coll said.
Her former boss, Melanie Bender, director of Treasured Times, spoke highly of Coll and her “passion” for working with children.
Bender commended Coll for writing the book, which she considers “great,” and said Coll created the story on her own.
Bender added that Coll was a hard worker, “delightful” to be around and loved the children.
“The kids had a great time with her,” Bender said.
Coll ended her time at the center in June so she could focus on finishing her degree. But before leaving, she read her 16-page story to the students two to three times per week.
She said the book helps reinforce the new COVID-19 rules.
“I think she did a great job,” CCCDC Executive Director Christina Baughman said. “She deserves some recognition.”
Coll’s initiative to create something to help with the current situation impressed Baughman.
Although the story is Treasured Times specific, using the names of staff there, any day care or learning center can pick it up and use it, Coll said.
“New Rules at Daycare” can be found under the “Resources” section on www.cccdc.us or by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
