JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several of the region's counties had slight case increases last week after reaching their lowest points in more than a year a week prior.
That includes Cambria County, which saw its seven-day case total inch up to 18 last week.
The county reported 14 the week earlier.
Cases are rising across Pennsylvania and many other states as a new Omicron variant continues to spread.
The "stealth" BA.2 variant has generated a reputation for spreading even more easily than its predecessor but less risk for hospitalizations and severe complications than the Delta variant.
The state's seven-day totals show Indiana County saw a 13-case increase last week – growing from six to 19 cases.
Blair County went from 24 cases to 35 last week, while Centre County added 45 more cases than the week before. Clearfield County added six additional cases for a total of 19 last week.
Somerset County had a case decline, dropping from nine cases to weeks ago to six last week.
Most of the region's counties, including Cambria and Somerset counties, remain under the 5% positivity rate.
Statistics for Bedford County were not listed in the seven-day report.
Monday cases
Cambria County added 15 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. That brought the county's total since March 2020 to 34,614.
Centre County added 46 cases, while Westmoreland County added 58 over the same span.
Somerset County added seven cases, while Bedford County reported one case.
Indiana, Clearfield and Blair counties each added 11 new cases.
Blair County also reported one additional death, bringing its total to 612.
No other counties reported a change in their death total.
Pennsylvania added 2,706 cases and 14 deaths.
