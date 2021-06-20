Four of the area’s counties have each recorded one additional death attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Cambria County, Somerset County, Blair County and Clearfield County each added one fatal case.
Cambria County has recorded 14,808 positive cases and 438 deaths since March 2020. Somerset County has 8,062 cases and 218 deaths.
Surrounding counties’ tallies are as follows:
• Indiana County: 6,412 cases and 178 deaths.
• Bedford County: 4,708 cases and 141 deaths.
• Blair County: 13,517 cases and 341 deaths.
• Clearfield County: 8,640 cases and 152 deaths.
• Westmoreland County: 34,379 cases and 771 deaths.
New case rates have continued to fall through June across the region.
Pennsylvania now has 1,210,340 cases since the onset of the pandemic, 4,716,395 negative results and 27,365 deaths.
Four of the region’s counties now have at least 45% of residents aged at least 12 years old partially or fully vaccinated.
Cambria County still leads the pack, with 50.7% of its residents receiving at least one dose; 45% of its residents are now fully vaccinated. Somerset County has 45.2% of its residents either partly or fully vaccinated. Blair County inched up to 47.1% Bedford County is at 34.3%, while Indiana County is up to 42.3%.
Area counties are lagging behind the statewide average; 57% of Pennsylvanians 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
